Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dantai Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Cameco by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

