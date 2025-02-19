Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $281,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LongView Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,619,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GARP stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

