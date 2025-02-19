Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $281,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LongView Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,619,000.
iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of GARP stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67.
iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Dividend Announcement
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What does consumer price index measure?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.