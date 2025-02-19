Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.7 %

Hasbro stock opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.