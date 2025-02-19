Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,896,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,770 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.1% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,171,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,611 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,402 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $226.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

