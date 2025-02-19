Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 4,500 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Matterport were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Matterport by 116.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,057,537 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 288,544 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,322,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,045,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 744,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $2,015,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 358,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $1,696,211.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,176,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,619.93. The trade was a 7.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 82,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $388,943.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,408,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,662,800.98. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 645,163 shares of company stock worth $3,051,621. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

