Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $169.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.