iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,537 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 105,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.16. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

