Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 11,646 Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRIG. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,049,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after buying an additional 410,593 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 62,428 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 580,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 63,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 528,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

