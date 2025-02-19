CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Decreased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,508.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,278.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $505,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $455.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.67 and its 200-day moving average is $325.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.44. The company has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 892.53, a P/E/G ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

