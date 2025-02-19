Rhumbline Advisers Has $30.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $30,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000.

TIP opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

