Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Serica Energy Trading Down 11.3 %
Serica Energy Company Profile
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
