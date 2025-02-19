Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SQZ

Serica Energy Trading Down 11.3 %

Serica Energy Company Profile

Shares of LON:SQZ opened at GBX 127.80 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £629.83 million, a P/E ratio of -88.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 110.40 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.65.

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.