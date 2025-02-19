Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $38,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.08.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $201.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.09 and a 200-day moving average of $216.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

