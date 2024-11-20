Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $826,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,065,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,479,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,238,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $167.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $124.88 and a 52 week high of $175.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.94.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.