Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $826,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,065,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,479,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,238,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $167.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $124.88 and a 52 week high of $175.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.94.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
