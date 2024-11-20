Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 226 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,211 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,256 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 618.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 411,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after buying an additional 354,613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $199.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.43 and a fifty-two week high of $203.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

