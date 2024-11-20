Claro Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 480,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 98,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

