Altman Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $1,420,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 45.2% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 180,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 117,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Edward Jones started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $137.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.37 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

