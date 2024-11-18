Substratum (SUB) Trading 200% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 200% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $241.91 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00006037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,416.25 or 0.99901729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00006265 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00049868 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00059251 USD and is down -16.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $213.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

