Verasity Tops One Day Volume of $7.16 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000372 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.