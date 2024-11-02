The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $28.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HCKT

The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $669.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.16 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 38.20%. Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 150,962 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 6,302.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 136,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 43,775 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.