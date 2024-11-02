FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,798 ($23.32) and last traded at GBX 1,744 ($22.62), with a volume of 72856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,738 ($22.54).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £495.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3,658.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,639.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,470.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

