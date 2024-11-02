swisspartners Advisors Ltd Acquires 1,820 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 4.7% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 11,318.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,339,000 after buying an additional 1,066,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after buying an additional 426,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,007,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,841,000 after acquiring an additional 232,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,517,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.