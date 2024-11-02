Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $15.29 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 145.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1,855.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 42,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

