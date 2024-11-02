Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 41,938 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 592.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $225,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after buying an additional 1,082,837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after buying an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,164,000 after buying an additional 610,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,353,000 after acquiring an additional 517,532 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEF opened at $93.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average of $95.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.