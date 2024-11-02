Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Acquires New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $98.87 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

