Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at UBS Group

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE PEG opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,217.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,869,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,954,000 after purchasing an additional 663,012 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162,731 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,763,000 after acquiring an additional 732,443 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,792,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 165,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,333 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

