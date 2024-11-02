Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,451,945,000 after purchasing an additional 382,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $141.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.91 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a PE ratio of 127.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

