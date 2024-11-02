KOK 1-Day Volume Reaches $35,867.45 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, KOK has traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $148,385.34 and $35,867.45 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,110.94 or 0.99822659 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012081 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006246 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000742 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00057653 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00029666 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $36,030.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.