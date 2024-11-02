Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 86,360.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

