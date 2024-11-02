Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 222,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 389% from the average daily volume of 45,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Montage Gold Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

