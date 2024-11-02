Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COHU. Citigroup cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Cohu alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cohu

Cohu Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of Cohu stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 745,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 1.53. Cohu has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cohu

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,475.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $130,204. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 558.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Cohu in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.