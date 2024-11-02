Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.87. 672,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,661. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,358. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 554.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

