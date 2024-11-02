Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Here’s Why

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 9,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 25,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Solid Power Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

