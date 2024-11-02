Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $758.56 and last traded at $757.03. Approximately 512,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,692,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $753.74.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $323.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $712.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $664.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,976. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $185,976. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

