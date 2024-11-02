Silvant Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 5.1 %

CMG opened at $58.59 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

