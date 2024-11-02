Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $748.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $756.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $712.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $664.02. The firm has a market cap of $323.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 1-year low of $417.10 and a 1-year high of $773.00.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.