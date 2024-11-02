New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $18,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,320,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after purchasing an additional 150,890 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,810,000 after purchasing an additional 123,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,343,000 after purchasing an additional 111,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $326.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.69 and a 1-year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

