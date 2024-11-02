Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,195 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.3% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 121.3% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $204.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The company has a market cap of $186.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.