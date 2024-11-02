FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $135.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTAI. BTIG Research assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation stock traded up $8.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.46. 2,497,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,424.60 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.29.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 198.02% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

