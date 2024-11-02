Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.80 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Laureate Education updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

