MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.85 and traded as high as C$18.57. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$18.49, with a volume of 18,834 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price target on MCAN Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$690.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.58.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 61.99% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

About MCAN Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.