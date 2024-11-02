Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.81 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.71). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 204 ($2.65), with a volume of 1,697,709 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Greencore Group

Greencore Group Price Performance

Greencore Group Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.81. The firm has a market cap of £915.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2,040.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73.

(Get Free Report)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.