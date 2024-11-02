Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 40.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 80.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 31.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.19. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

