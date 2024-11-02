Financial Review: Agent Information Software (AIFS) and Its Rivals

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) is one of 148 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Agent Information Software to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software 4.65% N/A N/A Agent Information Software Competitors -143.98% -1,830.26% -7.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Agent Information Software and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Agent Information Software Competitors 814 4326 5914 138 2.48

Dividends

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 16.24%. Given Agent Information Software’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agent Information Software has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Agent Information Software pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Agent Information Software pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 42.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agent Information Software and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.41 million $200,000.00 26.01 Agent Information Software Competitors $1.20 billion $10.18 million 3.10

Agent Information Software’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software. Agent Information Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agent Information Software competitors beat Agent Information Software on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

