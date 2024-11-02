Oasis Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.73 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $455.80 million and approximately $21.73 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.47 or 0.03615647 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00035775 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006026 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06417947 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $19,667,149.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.