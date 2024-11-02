Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 44,200 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $14,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $248,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,210,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 39.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,870,000 after acquiring an additional 81,694 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.76.

NYSE CPT opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.03 and a 200-day moving average of $113.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.19%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

