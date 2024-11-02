Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 2,690 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 69.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amphenol by 15.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.3 %

APH stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,630,672 shares of company stock valued at $110,992,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

