Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30 to $6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.840 billion to $2.900 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion. Verisk Analytics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $275.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.07 and its 200 day moving average is $262.24. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $217.34 and a 52 week high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,184.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

