Webis (LON:WEB) Trading Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report) was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 61,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 321,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Webis Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,278.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Webis Company Profile

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

