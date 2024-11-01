BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 708,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,841,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBIO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $676,234.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,917,867.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $676,234.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,917,867.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,831,544 shares of company stock valued at $150,128,821 over the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,583,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 74,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

