Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 73.24 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), with a volume of 530551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.96).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.59) target price on shares of Nexteq in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Nexteq Stock Down 1.4 %

Nexteq Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.55. The company has a market cap of £46.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

